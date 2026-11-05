Students and unions lead France protests as 700,000 expected
World
France is set for major protests today, with about 700,000 people expected to hit the streets.
Students and unions are teaming up to call out issues like low wages, rising living costs, inequality, and problems in education.
To keep things under control, around 70,000 security personnel will be deployed across France.
Movement sparked October riots in France
It all started with students frustrated over poor learning conditions, but now it's much bigger, touching on everyday struggles like affording rent or groceries.
The movement even sparked intense riots last October.
These protests are shining a spotlight on deep social and economic tensions in France and raising tough questions about what needs to change.