Students in Albania's capital clash demanding PM Edi Rama's resignation
World
What started as a peaceful student protest in Albania's capital quickly spiraled into chaos, with students demanding Prime Minister Edi Rama's resignation over rising living costs and alleged corruption.
The crowd, mostly young people, gathered in Skanderbeg Square, asking for immediate reforms, but soon faced off against police.
Tuition hikes spark clashes, solidarity calls
The tipping point? Recent tuition hikes and austerity measures that hit students hard.
When police used tear gas to break up the protest, things got heated: protesters threw stones and set fires.
Even though officials promised to listen, many remain doubtful anything will really change.
Activists are now calling for solidarity across various sectors to amplify their demands for change.