Students' walkouts spark nationwide protests in France over rising costs
World
France is seeing huge protests as student walkouts over poor school conditions have grown into nationwide demonstrations about rising living costs and struggling public services.
On October 17, more than 500,000 people hit the streets, leading to more than 2,000 arrests and major damage in several cities.
Macron admits failures, backs interior minister
President Macron has admitted there were failures in planning and intelligence as unrest spread: shops were looted and public buildings set on fire.
Even so, he is standing by his interior minister for now.
The government says it underestimated how serious things would get and is now reviewing police tactics while trying to restore order.
With elections coming up in 2027, how leaders handle this could shape France's future politics.