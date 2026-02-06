Suicide blast at Islamabad shrine kills 69, over 170 injured 

A suicide bomber reportedly detonated himself outside an Imam Bargah in the Shehzad Town area of Islamabad , Pakistan, on Friday, killing 69 people and injuring 170 more, according to local reports. The blast took place at the Khadija Tul Kubra mosque. According to preliminary reports, the suicide bomber detonated explosives at the main gate of the Shia place of worship during the afternoon hours.

Attack Attacker was stopped by guards The Times of Islamabad, citing sources, reported that the attacker was stopped by guards at the entrance, preventing him from entering the main hall where worshippers were assembled for Friday prayers. "The attacker was stopped at the gate and detonated himself," a source told AFP. Despite this, video footage of the bomb site showed that the explosion did considerable damage to the gate construction and damaged windows of nearby buildings, with debris dispersed over the road.

Twitter Post Aftermath visuals Tragic reports from Tarlai, Islamabad



A suicide bomber detonated at the gate of an Imambargah, with multiple casualties and many injured.



Targeting Shia worshippers is not politics, it’s sectarian terrorism.

Pakistan’s biggest internal crisis isn’t image or diplomacy; it’s the… pic.twitter.com/TmZfVjIL4H — Pakistan Reality Check (@PakRealityCheck) February 6, 2026

Medical response Hospitals on high alert In the wake of the blast, hospitals in Islamabad have been put on high alert. The Polyclinic, Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), and CDA Hospital have all declared emergencies. A spokesperson for PIMS told Dawn that a full emergency had been declared with activation of the main emergency ward along with the orthopedic, burn, and neurology departments.

Rescue efforts Ambulances ferrying injured to hospitals Ambulances were seen ferrying the injured to PIMS and Polyclinic as rescue operations continue. However, the exact number of casualties is yet to be confirmed. The blast comes less than three months after a suicide attack outside a district and sessions court in Islamabad's G-11 sector on November 11, 2025. That attack had killed 12 people and injured over 30 others.