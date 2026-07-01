'Harsher summers ahead': WHO calls current Europe heatwave 'rehearsal'

Urgent need

Urgent action needed to address heatwave challenges

Despite these efforts, Kluge stressed that over half of European countries still lack comprehensive heat-health action plans. He called for urgent measures to be put in place, saying "every summer we fail to prepare for them is a summer we pay for in lives." He noted that emergency medical calls in France increased by up to 50% in some places and ambulance service in London had received the largest number of life-threatening emergency calls ever recorded in a day.