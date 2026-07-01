'Harsher summers ahead': WHO calls current Europe heatwave 'rehearsal'
What's the story
The World Health Organization's European region director, Hans Kluge, has warned that the latest heatwave in Europe is just a "dress rehearsal" for worse conditions to come. He said "the summers ahead will be harder," with Europe warming at more than twice the global average rate. Kluge said that heatwaves are now recurring crises, becoming more frequent and intense each year.
Rising toll
Heatwave's impact on public health
The heatwave has had a severe impact on public health in Europe. In France, emergency medical calls have surged by up to 50% in some cities. London recorded its highest number of life-threatening emergency calls in a single day. Spain's mortality monitoring system reported over 300 heat-associated excess deaths within days and Italy witnessed five deaths in just 24 hours due to the extreme weather conditions.
Preventive actions
Preventive measures taken by cities
In response to the heatwave, several European cities have taken preventive measures. Barcelona has expanded climate shelters to include libraries and civic centers, while Paris has activated a welfare-check register for vulnerable residents. Italy has restricted outdoor work during peak hours in some regions and introduced furlough arrangements for workers affected by the heat.
Urgent need
Urgent action needed to address heatwave challenges
Despite these efforts, Kluge stressed that over half of European countries still lack comprehensive heat-health action plans. He called for urgent measures to be put in place, saying "every summer we fail to prepare for them is a summer we pay for in lives." He noted that emergency medical calls in France increased by up to 50% in some places and ambulance service in London had received the largest number of life-threatening emergency calls ever recorded in a day.
Future readiness
Hospitals preparing for future heatwaves
In Paris, Dr. Nicolas Gonzales from the Paris-Saclay Hospital said they were overwhelmed with patients suffering from heat-related conditions. He described the situation as "like a big mountain" of cases. The French government is investing €100 million in cooling systems for hospitals and purchasing 30,000 air-conditioning units to ease strain on health facilities during extreme weather events.