Supporters of Sheikh Hasina set police vehicle ablaze in Gopalganj
Things got heated in Gopalganj, Bangladesh, after supporters of exiled leader Sheikh Hasina's Awami League clashed with police.
Protesters set a police armored vehicle on fire and vandalized an outpost, all while demanding that the movement on the streets continue until they can bring former prime minister and Bangabandhu's (Bangladesh's founding father Sheikh Mujibur Rahman) daughter Sheikh Hasina back to the country.
The chaos comes as Hasina plans a comeback after fleeing during August 2024's student-led protests.
Bangladesh seeks Hasina extradition from India
Demonstrators even tore down a monument marking the fall of Hasina's government in 2024 and say they'll keep protesting until their demands are met.
With violence escalating in an Awami League stronghold, authorities have called in paramilitary forces for backup.
Meanwhile, Bangladesh is pushing for Hasina's extradition from India: she was sentenced to death last year for crimes against humanity (which she denies), leaving the country on edge as political tensions grow.