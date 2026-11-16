Supporters of Sheikh Hasina set police vehicle ablaze in Gopalganj

Things got heated in Gopalganj, Bangladesh, after supporters of exiled leader Sheikh Hasina's Awami League clashed with police.

Protesters set a police armored vehicle on fire and vandalized an outpost, all while demanding that the movement on the streets continue until they can bring former prime minister and Bangabandhu's (Bangladesh's founding father Sheikh Mujibur Rahman) daughter Sheikh Hasina back to the country.

The chaos comes as Hasina plans a comeback after fleeing during August 2024's student-led protests.