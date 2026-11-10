Supreme Court allows Trump administration to resume Big Bend wall
World
The US Supreme Court has just cleared the way for the Trump administration to keep building its border wall in Big Bend National Park in Texas.
This decision reverses a previous halt from a lower court, giving the administration a big boost in its push for tougher border security.
Conservationists object, administration cites cartel activity
Not everyone's on board: environmental groups such as the Center for Biological Diversity argue that fast-tracking construction ignores important conservation laws.
Local officials and conservationists are also worried about damage to Big Bend's unique landscape.
Still, the administration insists the wall is needed to stop drug trafficking and cartel activity, highlighting an ongoing clash between security priorities and protecting nature.