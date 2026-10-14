Supreme Court to review Trump-era policies and social issues
Big changes could be coming soon:
The US Supreme Court is gearing up to review some of the most debated Trump-era policies, like tough immigration and deportation rules, a climate change lawsuit against energy companies, and an attempt to loosen restrictions on assault-style rifles.
With the court often split in favor of conservative issues 6-3, the court's decisions, expected by June 2027, could really shape what happens next.
Supreme Court rulings could set standards
It's not just about old policies: the court will also weigh in on hot topics like gender-affirming care for transgender inmates, the administration's ban on trans service members, and even whether schools can display the Ten Commandments.
Basically, these rulings could set new standards for laws and everyday life across the country.