Survey finds UK hospitals short of aspirin and paracetamol
Hospitals across the UK are running low on essential drugs like aspirin and paracetamol, making things tough for both patients and staff.
A recent survey found that 62% of the 42 NHS trusts reviewed faced supply issues over the winter, with co-codamol, known in the US as Tylenol with codeine, and ramipril, a blood pressure medication, also in short supply.
UK bans medicine exports and stockpiling
To tackle the problem, the government has banned exporting and stockpiling these medicines. They have also rolled out special protocols for ramipril shortages.
According to a Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson, most medications are still available, but they're investing up to £520 million through the Life Sciences Innovative Manufacturing Fund to help avoid future shortages in the UK medicine manufacturing industry.