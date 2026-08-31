Shark attacks Australian teacher, she punches it to save herself

Stewart vividly remembered the terrifying moment when she saw the shark.

"I've never screamed that loud and that crazy in my life... I'm just thinking, 'surely the lifeguards will hear us screaming, a jetski is going to come out any second and scare it away,'" she told Nine's 60 Minutes.

When help didn't arrive immediately, Stewart made a split-second decision to punch the shark with her left hand after asking herself which limb she was willing to sacrifice.