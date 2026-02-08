Suspect in Russian general's shooting detained in Dubai

The Federal Security Service (FSB) of Russia has announced the detention of a suspect in the shooting of Lieutenant General Vladimir Alekseyev, a top official of Russia's military intelligence agency. The suspect, identified as Lyubomir Korba, was arrested in Dubai and handed over to Russian authorities. The FSB also named two accomplices, one of whom was detained in Moscow, while the other fled to Ukraine .

Background Alekseyev hospitalized after being shot multiple times Alekseyev, aged 64, has been the first deputy head of Russia's military intelligence agency (GRU) since 2011. He was recently hospitalized after being shot multiple times at an apartment building in northwestern Moscow. The attack comes amid a string of high-profile assassinations of Russian military officers that Moscow has blamed on Ukraine.

Official response Shooting labeled 'terrorist act' by Russia Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has called the shooting an apparent "terrorist act" by Ukraine aimed at sabotaging peace talks. The incident occurred just after peace negotiations in Abu Dhabi, which included Russian, Ukrainian, and US negotiators. The talks were aimed at resolving the nearly four-year-long conflict in Ukraine and were headed by Alekseyev's superior, military intelligence chief Adm Igor Kostyukov.

Assassination spree String of assassinations blamed on Ukraine The shooting of Alekseyev is not an isolated incident. Russia has blamed Ukraine for several high-profile assassinations since the conflict began in 2022. In December, Lt General Fanil Sarvarov was killed by a car bomb. Another senior officer, Lt General Yaroslav Moskalik, was killed by a bomb placed in his car near his apartment building outside Moscow earlier this year.

