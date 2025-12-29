'Suspend work permits of Indians...': Hadi's student wing to Bangladesh
What's the story
The Inqilab Moncho, a student body in Bangladesh, has issued an ultimatum to the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus. The group, demanding justice for the murder of their leader and founding member, Sharif Osman Hadi has given a 24-day deadline to arrest and prosecute all those involved in Hadi's killing, according to local media reports. Hadi was killed shortly after the announcement of Bangladesh's upcoming national election. He later died in Singapore from his injuries.
Work permit suspension
Inqilab Moncho demands suspension of Indian work permits
The Inqilab Moncho has also demanded the suspension of work permits for Indians in Bangladesh. They argue this is necessary to protect Bangladesh's independence and sovereignty, according to a report by Wion. The group has threatened to take legal action against India in the International Court of Justice if it does not return suspects involved in Hadi's murder.
Rejection of claims
Bangladesh dismisses India's concerns over minority violence
Meanwhile, the Bangladesh foreign ministry has rejected India's concerns about violence against minorities. They called such incidents isolated and were based on inaccurate and exaggerated narratives. India condemned the lynching of 27-year-old Hindu garment worker Dipu Chandra Das in Mymensingh on December 18. Spokesperson SM Mahbubul Alam also expressed concern over disruptions to religious events targeting Muslims and Christians in India.
Suspects' escape
Bangladesh police claim suspects fled to India
Bangladesh police have claimed that two of the main suspects in Hadi's murder fled to India through the Haluaghat border in Mymensingh district. However, Meghalaya security agencies have dismissed these claims, saying there is no evidence of such an incident. Inspector General OP Opadhyay said, "The claims being circulated are unfounded and misleading." Meanwhile, the Inqilab Moncho has also demanded the prosecution of Awami League allies in civil, military, and intelligence.