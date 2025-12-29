'Suspend work permits of Indians...': Hadi's student wing to Bangladesh

The Inqilab Moncho, a student body in Bangladesh , has issued an ultimatum to the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus. The group, demanding justice for the murder of their leader and founding member, Sharif Osman Hadi has given a 24-day deadline to arrest and prosecute all those involved in Hadi's killing, according to local media reports. Hadi was killed shortly after the announcement of Bangladesh's upcoming national election. He later died in Singapore from his injuries.

Work permit suspension Inqilab Moncho demands suspension of Indian work permits The Inqilab Moncho has also demanded the suspension of work permits for Indians in Bangladesh. They argue this is necessary to protect Bangladesh's independence and sovereignty, according to a report by Wion. The group has threatened to take legal action against India in the International Court of Justice if it does not return suspects involved in Hadi's murder.

Rejection of claims Bangladesh dismisses India's concerns over minority violence Meanwhile, the Bangladesh foreign ministry has rejected India's concerns about violence against minorities. They called such incidents isolated and were based on inaccurate and exaggerated narratives. India condemned the lynching of 27-year-old Hindu garment worker Dipu Chandra Das in Mymensingh on December 18. Spokesperson SM Mahbubul Alam also expressed concern over disruptions to religious events targeting Muslims and Christians in India.