Suyash Sinha arrested in Australia for alleged stalking, database threats
Suyash Sinha, a 31-year-old public servant in Australia, has been arrested after allegedly stalking a woman he met on a dating app.
Sinha has been accused of threatening to use government databases to dig up information about her family and sent messages that made her feel unsafe.
He was denied bail on October 13, as the court felt the woman's safety came first.
Suyash Sinha denied bail by magistrate
Even after the woman showed no interest, Sinha reportedly kept contacting her, describing her outfits and hinting at having access to her personal information.
Things escalated when he claimed at a pub that he could pull up details through government systems, followed by more unsettling messages.
The woman went to the police for help.
Although his lawyer tried to get him bail because of financial responsibilities, Magistrate Lucinda Wilson refused, saying protecting the victim mattered most.
The case will be back in court next month.