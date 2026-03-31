Swedish man coerced wife into sexual acts with 120 men

A 62-year-old Swedish man has been charged with exploiting his wife for sex work, involving nearly 120 men. The charges include aggravated pimping, multiple rapes, and assaults. The man was arrested in October 2025 after his wife reported him to the police in northern Sweden. Since then, he has been in custody.

Abuse details Accused used violence and intimidation The man is accused of using violence and intimidation to force his wife into sex work. He allegedly exploited her drug addiction by supplying her with substances. The prosecutor described the situation as "ruthless exploitation." In addition to aggravated pimping, the man faces eight counts of rape, including one involving a client and several instances where his wife was forced to perform sexual acts on herself for online videos.

Consent issues Wife had 'somewhat' consented to sex work Prosecutor Ida Annerstedt said that while the wife had "somewhat" consented to sex work, she had refused certain clients or conditions. "There are certain boundaries she has had. When he hasn't respected them, when he has steamrolled her after she has said 'no,' those are the situations when he is charged with attempted rape, or rape," Annerstedt told AFP. The man faces four counts of attempted rape and assault for threatening his wife with "the monster."

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Legal proceedings Trial scheduled for April; 26 men charged The trial for the accused is scheduled to begin on April 13. Annerstedt confirmed that authorities have identified nearly 120 people who bought sexual services from the man's wife. In connection with this case, 26 men have been charged with buying sex. Under Swedish law, buying sex is illegal while selling it isn't; however, facilitating such transactions is also prohibited.

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