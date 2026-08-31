Revolution against Putin could happen 'overnight': Estonia's spy chief

Rosin emphasized that it's the sentiments of the elite, not public discontent, that influence Putin's decisions.

"More important is what people who have access to money, weapons and information—what do they think?" he said.

He said voices within these circles are increasingly urging Putin to reconsider his stance on the war.

Despite support from US President Donald Trump, Russia hasn't achieved its objectives in Ukraine.

Ukrainian long-range drone strikes have repeatedly hit Russia's energy infrastructure and supply lines.