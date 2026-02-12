Switzerland to vote on limiting population at 10 million 

Switzerland is set to hold a referendum on a controversial proposal by the far-right Swiss People's Party (SVP) to cap its population at 10 million. The vote will take place on June 14, after supporters of the initiative collected enough signatures in support of it. The proposal, called "No to a 10 million Switzerland," seeks to limit immigration once the country's population exceeds 9.5 million, with further restrictions if it reaches 10 million. The population is currently 9.1 million.

Immigration impact What the proposal entails The initiative would require the Swiss government to restrict immigration if the population exceeds 9.5 million. This includes barring entry to asylum seekers and foreign residents' families. If the population reaches 10 million, further restrictions would be imposed, and Switzerland could exit its free-movement agreement with the European Union (EU) if numbers do not start to fall. This pact is crucial, as it provides Swiss exporters access to the EU single market and allows companies to recruit foreign workers.

Economic impact Population growth and its implications Switzerland's population has grown by about 70% since 1960, reaching 9.1 million. The growth has been mainly driven by labor demand, high wages, and the country's high quality of life. However, this population increase has led to concerns over infrastructure strain and housing shortages. Economiesuisse, a leading business lobby, has called the proposal a "chaos initiative," warning it could jeopardize bilateral agreements with the EU that are vital for Switzerland's prosperity.

