Taiwan election candidate slammed for 'discriminatory' anti-Indian billboard 

A local election campaign in Taiwan has sparked controversy after a candidate used the Indian national flag and a turbaned Sikh man in an anti-immigration billboard. The advertisement was put up by Lee Hung-yi, an independent candidate contesting city council elections in Kaohsiung City. The billboard featured a large prohibition symbol over the Indian flag and the Sikh man's image, sparking accusations of racism online.

Cultural insensitivity Billboard 'blatant, direct racial discrimination': Indian resident Critics have slammed the billboard for crossing the line from criticizing policy to racially targeting Indians. An Indian resident in Taiwan called it "blatant and direct racial discrimination" in a social media post. They argued that while immigration policy can be debated, "expressing it in this way really doesn't seem right," suggesting the campaign weaponized physical appearance and cultural identity to incite resentment against Indians.

Labor agreement Taiwan to recruit Indian migrant workers The controversy comes as Taiwan plans to gradually recruit Indian migrant workers under a labor cooperation agreement signed with India in 2024. The program seeks to address labor shortages in manufacturing, caregiving and agriculture sectors as Taiwan grapples with an aging population and workforce decline. Lee told CNA on Wednesday that he was not opposed to migrant workers in general, but he was particularly opposed to the policy of admitting migrant workers from India.

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Twitter Post Video shows billboard on building Lee Hung-yi, running for city council in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, ran a “no” sign over a man with a turban and an Indian flag. Says he doesn’t like Indian labor.



Indians are roaring, but Lee not backing down. No Indians! pic.twitter.com/NVrPo0nfkz — Jared Taylor (@RealJarTaylor) May 14, 2026

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Public discourse Taiwan could bring 1,000 Indian workers this year He said the policy to open up to Indian migrant workers lacked proper supporting measures and management regulations, which was "concerning." Taiwan's Labor Minister Hung Sun-han has revealed that the country could initially admit around 1,000 Indian workers under a pilot phase in 2026. He stated that Taipei and New Delhi were still working on administrative procedures, document verification, and health checks.