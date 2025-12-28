Taiwan struck by 7.0 magnitude quake off Yilan coast

The Taipei city government reported isolated incidents of damage, such as gas and water leaks. Over 3,000 homes in Yilan briefly lost power due to the quake. Taiwan Power Company confirmed the outage but stated that service was quickly restored. Major chipmaker TSMC also evacuated some staff from its facilities in Hsinchu Science Park as a precautionary measure.

Official response

President Lai urges caution amid aftershock warnings

Taiwan's weather administration has warned of possible aftershocks between 5.5 and 6.0 in magnitude in the next day. President Lai Ching-te assured that authorities have the situation under control and urged residents to remain vigilant for aftershocks. Taiwan is located near a tectonic plate boundary, making it prone to earthquakes. Past quakes include a deadly one in southern Taiwan in 2016, which killed over 100 people, and another in 1999 that claimed more than 2,000 lives.