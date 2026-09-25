Taiwan rebukes Xi urging US President Trump, fears losing support
World
Taiwan is calling out Chinese President Xi Jinping for urging US President Trump to take a harder line against Taiwanese independence.
Xi's move has sparked worries in Taiwan about losing crucial US support, especially since the White House hasn't responded publicly yet.
Taiwan's foreign ministry: only Taiwanese decide
Taiwan's foreign ministry fired back, saying only its people can decide their future, not Beijing.
They accused China of twisting facts and made it clear the Chinese Communist Party can't claim sovereignty over them.
Even without official ties, the US remains Taiwan's most important international backer and arms supplier.