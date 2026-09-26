Taiwan says US military support vital to defense, chip industry
Taiwan is making it clear: US military support is a big deal for both its defense and its world-leading chip industry.
After a recent Trump-Xi summit that didn't sort out Taiwan's status, Deputy Foreign Minister Francois Wu stressed that keeping these arms deals going is crucial, not just for Taiwan, but for the global tech supply chain too.
Taiwan chips, $11B approved, $14B pending
Taiwan is the world's leading producer of advanced semiconductors.
Wu pointed out that protecting this industry isn't just about local security, it also helps US interests.
Right now, an $11 billion US arms package has been approved, but another $14 billion deal is still up in the air.
The back-and-forth highlights how decisions here could shake up tech supplies worldwide and shift power dynamics in the region.