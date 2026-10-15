Taiz braces as Houthi rebels advance, aid for 800,000 cut
World
Taiz, Yemen, is on edge as Houthi rebels move closer to the city.
With food disappearing from shelves and fuel prices soaring, many people are scrambling to stock up on basics.
Aid to around 800,000 residents has been cut off, making things even tougher.
Ali Abdulsamed sells wife's gold ring
Ali Abdulsamed said, "I don't have savings to stock up on food for the family, so I resorted to selling my wife's gold ring."
The city's been under siege for days; schools, universities and many public institutions in Taiz closed as everyone braces for what comes next.
Taiz is a key spot in the conflict, and its fate could impact supply routes across Yemen.