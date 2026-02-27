Taliban deploys 'suicide squad' after Pakistan strikes Afghan cities

Pakistan has launched air and ground strikes on Taliban government targets in major Afghan cities, calling it an "open war." The strikes targeted Taliban posts, headquarters, and ammunition depots along the border. In the wake of these strikes, an intriguing report emerged. from Afghanistan 's Bakhtar News Agency. It released a striking image, depicting a purported battalion of suicide attackers.

Retaliation and declaration Afghanistan prepares for suicide attacks against Pakistan Citing a security source, the news agency revealed that these operatives were armed with explosive vests and car bombs, poised to target significant locations. Hamdullah Fitrat, the Taliban's deputy spokesman, said intensive operations are underway along the Durand Line in Paktia, Paktika, and Khost provinces. After Afghan forces attacked Pakistan along the Durand line on Thursday, Pakistan's Defence Minister has declared an "open war" on the Taliban government.

Casualty claims Both sides report heavy losses Both sides have reported heavy losses in the clashes, but their casualty figures differ significantly. While Pakistan claimed 133 Afghan Taliban fighters were killed, over 200 wounded, with 27 posts destroyed and nine captured, the Taliban has claimed 55 Pakistani soldiers were killed, and 19 Pakistani posts seized. The Taliban also reported eight Afghan fighters were killed, 11 wounded, and 13 civilians injured in Nangarhar.

Advertisement

Air patrol Pakistan Air Force jets patrol skies above Kandahar Pakistan Air Force (PAF) jets are now patrolling the skies above Afghanistan's Kandahar after conducting airstrikes on Taliban targets, according to Pakistan's PTV News. Security sources were quoted as saying, "The Pakistan Armed Forces are fully prepared for any aggression and possess the capability to deliver a befitting response." The strikes threaten a protracted conflict along the 2,600-km frontier over Islamabad's accusations that Kabul harbors militants attacking inside Pakistan.

Advertisement

Confirmed strikes Taliban confirm Pakistani forces attacked Kabul, Kandahar, Paktia Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid confirmed that Pakistani forces carried out airstrikes in Kabul, Kandahar, and Paktia. Videos shared by Pakistani security officials showed flashes of light from firing along the border and heavy artillery sounds. Another video showed thick plumes of black smoke rising from sites in Kabul after the strikes.