Taliban strikes Pakistan's Nur Khan base, damaged during Op Sindoor

The Afghan Taliban reportedly launched drone attacks on several key military installations in Pakistan, including the strategic Nur Khan Airbase in Rawalpindi. Nur Khan Air Base was among the Pakistani military sites targeted by Indian forces during Operation Sindoor. The strikes also targeted the 12th Corps headquarters in Quetta and the Khwazai Camp in Mohmand Agency, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Afghanistan's Ministry of National Defense said these operations were a response to recent aerial incursions by Pakistani forces into Afghanistan.

Official statement Afghan defense ministry claims 'significant damage' to targets The Afghan defense ministry said, "Today, the Air Force of the Ministry of National Defense conducted precise and coordinated aerial operations against key military installations in Pakistan." The targeted sites included Nur Khan Airbase, 12th Division headquarters in Quetta, and Khwazai Camp. The ministry claimed that preliminary assessments indicated significant damage to these targets. The Afghan Ministry of Defense warned that any further violations of their airspace would be met with a "swift, decisive, and proportionate response."

Retaliatory strikes Pakistan had earlier launched airstrikes on Kabul, Kandahar This move comes after Pakistan launched airstrikes on multiple Afghan cities, including Kabul and Kandahar, killing over 270 Taliban fighters, according to Islamabad. In retaliation, Taliban authorities said they conducted cross-border attacks that killed at least 55 Pakistani soldiers. Pakistan's Defense Minister Khawaja Asif had declared an "open war" with Afghanistan after these strikes.

