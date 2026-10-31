Tanker with 27 Indian crew targeted in limpet mine attack
What's the story
Two oil tankers, including one with 27 Indian seafarers, were targeted in projectile attacks in the Strait of Hormuz. The attacks took place on October 29 and October 30. Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal confirmed that all 29 Indian seafarers on both vessels are safe and uninjured. The Panama-flagged tanker MT LOUISE 1 was reportedly hit by limpet mines while passing through the strait.
Confirmation
UKMTO confirmed crew's safety
The attack resulted in a fire in the engine room and temporarily disabled the vessel. However, the fire was extinguished.
The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) confirmed the crew's safety and said there was no environmental impact from the attack.
However, it remains unclear who was behind this incident.
This is the first known successful use of limpet mines against a vessel in the area since February, when the US-Iran conflict began.
Security concerns
Security concerns raised by maritime experts
The use of limpet mines by a small craft raises security concerns in the congested shipping lanes of the Strait.
Greece-based maritime risk management group Marisks said that "the apparent ability of a small craft to approach a transiting tanker, deploy explosive devices and withdraw presents a significant security concern."
"The methodology of a small craft attaching these mines on the hulls of vessels in transit is cheap, low-tech and very efficient," it added.
Iranian claims
IRGC claimed to have destroyed US unmanned vessel
Earlier in the day, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy claimed that three oil tankers had caught fire and exploded while trying to use unauthorized routes through the Strait.
They also said they had destroyed an unmanned US vessel in the eastern Strait of Hormuz.
However, these claims are yet to be confirmed by the US military.