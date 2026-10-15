Tanker Yara J burns near Sulina Canal, crew escape safely
World
A tanker called Yara J caught fire while anchored off the Romanian coast near the Sulina Canal, a key route for Ukrainian grain exports.
Thankfully, all crew members made it out safely.
Romania's defense minister isn't sure if drones played a role, but the incident adds to growing concerns about safety in these waters.
Romania Bulgaria urge NATO/EU counter-drone action
Romania is now investigating what caused the blaze.
With several ship attacks in the Black Sea recently, leaving 23 sailors dead or missing, Romania and Bulgaria are urging NATO and the European Union to step up counter-drone efforts.
President Nicusor Dan also warned that repeated drone activity near Ukraine's border is raising serious security worries for the whole region.