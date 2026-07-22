Tankers carrying Saudi crude for India u-turn after Houthis' threat 

Per Reuters, the Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC) Xin Long Yang, which had loaded two million barrels of Saudi crude at Yanbu on Monday, was headed toward China via the southern exit of the Red Sea. However, it has now changed its course toward the Suez Canal.

Similarly, Amazon tankers and Rodos, which had loaded about 700,000 barrels of Saudi crude for India, have altered their routes toward Suez.