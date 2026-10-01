Tanvi on YouTube after parents missing on Kailash Mansarovar Yatra
World
Tanvi took to YouTube to open up about her parents, Venkatram and Anagha, who went missing during the flash floods in Nepal on August 26, 2026 while on the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra.
Their 67-member group was caught near the Nepal-Tibet border, and Tanvi has been navigating tough legal and financial challenges back home as she waits for news.
Tanvi finds comfort, urges family communication
With her parents missing for about a month, Tanvi finds comfort in small reminders of them, like a water bottle or a speaker.
She's using her platform to encourage others to cherish their family bonds and keep communication open, especially when life takes unexpected turns.