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India raises concerns over maritime crisis in Hormuz at UN 
India's Permanent Representative to the UN called disruptions to commercial shipping 'unacceptable'

India raises concerns over maritime crisis in Hormuz at UN 

By Snehil Singh
Apr 17, 2026
12:56 pm
What's the story

India has raised serious concerns over the ongoing maritime crisis in the Strait of Hormuz at the United Nations General Assembly. Ambassador Harish P, India's Permanent Representative to the UN, called disruptions to commercial shipping "unacceptable" and demanded immediate restoration of safe navigation. He said threats to this key waterway directly affect India's energy and economic security, as it is a major route for global oil and gas supplies.

Diplomatic stance

Harish condemns military attacks on civilian maritime activity

During a debate under the Veto Initiative on "The Situation in the Middle East," Harish condemned military attacks on civilian maritime activity. He said targeting commercial vessels and endangering crew members was unacceptable. "We reiterate that the targeting of commercial shipping and impeding the freedom of navigation and commerce in the Strait of Hormuz are unacceptable," he said.

Legal compliance

International law must be fully respected: Harish

Harish also called for adherence to international law and urged the global community to ensure free trade through the strategic corridor. He stressed that "international law must be fully respected" and safe navigation should be restored at the earliest. The ambassador also highlighted human losses, noting Indian seafarers had lost their lives in this conflict.

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Peaceful resolution

India urges for immediate restoration of safe navigation

Reiterating its call for restraint and de-escalation, India urged all states to prioritize civilian safety. "We have urged all states to exercise restraint, avoid escalation, and prioritise the safety of civilians," Harish said. He stressed the importance of respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all nations. India's remarks come amid rising geopolitical tensions and concerns over potential disruptions to global energy supply routes through this key maritime trade corridor.

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