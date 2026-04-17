India raises concerns over maritime crisis in Hormuz at UN
What's the story
India has raised serious concerns over the ongoing maritime crisis in the Strait of Hormuz at the United Nations General Assembly. Ambassador Harish P, India's Permanent Representative to the UN, called disruptions to commercial shipping "unacceptable" and demanded immediate restoration of safe navigation. He said threats to this key waterway directly affect India's energy and economic security, as it is a major route for global oil and gas supplies.
Diplomatic stance
Harish condemns military attacks on civilian maritime activity
During a debate under the Veto Initiative on "The Situation in the Middle East," Harish condemned military attacks on civilian maritime activity. He said targeting commercial vessels and endangering crew members was unacceptable. "We reiterate that the targeting of commercial shipping and impeding the freedom of navigation and commerce in the Strait of Hormuz are unacceptable," he said.
Legal compliance
International law must be fully respected: Harish
Harish also called for adherence to international law and urged the global community to ensure free trade through the strategic corridor. He stressed that "international law must be fully respected" and safe navigation should be restored at the earliest. The ambassador also highlighted human losses, noting Indian seafarers had lost their lives in this conflict.
Peaceful resolution
India urges for immediate restoration of safe navigation
Reiterating its call for restraint and de-escalation, India urged all states to prioritize civilian safety. "We have urged all states to exercise restraint, avoid escalation, and prioritise the safety of civilians," Harish said. He stressed the importance of respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all nations. India's remarks come amid rising geopolitical tensions and concerns over potential disruptions to global energy supply routes through this key maritime trade corridor.