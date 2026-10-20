Tarique Rahman visits Durga Puja pavilions, his team assures safety
World
Bangladeshi politician Tarique Rahman spent Tuesday visiting Durga Puja pavilions across Rangpur, Rajshahi, and Chattogram, showing support for the Hindu community during their biggest festival.
His team assured everyone that the government is focused on keeping celebrations peaceful and safe for all.
Government increases puja grant, declares holidays
This year, the government bumped up its Durga Puja grant from 4 crore to 5 crore taka, with extra funds also going to the Buddhist Kathin Chibar Dan festival.
Plus, October 20-22 were declared public holidays, a move that finally answers a long-standing request from religious minorities and highlights a push for more inclusive celebrations in Bangladesh.