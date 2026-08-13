Indian-origin teen kills family after exploring dark fantasies through AI
What's the story
A 17-year-old Indian-origin teenager, Arjun Aravind, has been charged with the murder of his mother and younger brother at their home in Acton, Massachusetts. The victims were identified as Sudha Venkatesan (45) and Siddarth Aravind (14). The incident came to light on Tuesday evening when a tutor arrived for an appointment but couldn't enter the house. She then contacted Arjun's father, who couldn't reach his family either.
Crime scene
Victims had 'obvious trauma'
The father, who last saw his wife that morning before he left for work, then requested a welfare check from the Acton Police Department.
Upon arrival, officers discovered both victims dead with "obvious trauma." Sudha was found in the basement and Siddarth on the first floor.
The exact cause of death is still pending as investigators await the Chief Medical Examiner's report.
The type of weapon used in the killings is also under investigation.
Investigation progress
Arjun searched for killing family on ChatGPT
Arjun, who had fled in his mother's Honda Accord after allegedly committing the murders, was later arrested without incident in Wayland during an unrelated alarm response at a parking lot.
The Middlesex County District Attorney's Office revealed that Arjun had been displaying troubling behavior before the incident.
"The subsequent investigation indicates that Arjun (Aravind) had recently been demonstrating concerning behavior, including using the internet and ChatGPT to make searches for theoretical ideas or fantasies regarding killing his family," it said.
Legal proceedings
Family hails from India
He allegedly used ChatGPT "in creating fantasies, stories, kind of the gothic novel kind of stories, asking questions, creating characters" in what "seemed to appear to relate to threats to his family," Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said.
Arjun was scheduled to appear in Lowell Juvenile Court on Wednesday; however, since the court doesn't have jurisdiction over murder charges, he will face those and related assault charges later in Concord District Court.
Teen
Arjun was reported missing year ago
Arjun faces multiple charges, including two counts of murder, assault, battery, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, among others.
Chief Douglas Sturniolo stated that Arjun was reported missing around a year ago and was eventually located with the assistance of Acton police officers.
An investigation is underway, but there is no threat to the public, officials stated.