Has Iran president resigned over IRGC 'takeover'? Tehran clarifies
What's the story
Iran has dismissed rumors that President Masoud Pezeshkian has resigned amid tensions with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). The clarification comes after Iran International reported that Pezeshkian had submitted his resignation to the Supreme Leader. The report alleged that the president was unhappy with his government being sidelined in key wartime decisions, giving more power to hardline factions within the IRGC.
Official denial
Pezeshkian has not resigned, says government source
The Tasnim News Agency, which is linked to the IRGC, quoted an informed government source saying Pezeshkian "has not resigned" and continues to perform his duties. Seyed Mehdi Tabatabaei, deputy head of communications in the president's office, also rejected the report on social media platform X. He called it a continuation of "previous ridiculous media games" and said Pezeshkian will continue serving the people.
Power dynamics
Speculation of internal divisions in Iran
The resignation claims come amid ongoing speculation about internal divisions within Tehran's power structure. Iran International previously reported that the IRGC had gradually limited many presidential powers and effectively taken over key parts of the government. The situation reportedly left Pezeshkian's administration locked in a political and executive standstill, preventing diplomatic negotiations from moving further, as well as the completion and implementation of desired cabinet structure changes.