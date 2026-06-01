Masoud Pezeshkian is Iran's current president

Has Iran president resigned over IRGC 'takeover'? Tehran clarifies

By Chanshimla Varah 09:53 am Jun 01, 202609:53 am

What's the story

Iran has dismissed rumors that President Masoud Pezeshkian has resigned amid tensions with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). The clarification comes after Iran International reported that Pezeshkian had submitted his resignation to the Supreme Leader. The report alleged that the president was unhappy with his government being sidelined in key wartime decisions, giving more power to hardline factions within the IRGC.