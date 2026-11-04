Tehran protesters burn flags after Trump's heavy midterm defeat
After Trump's heavy midterm defeat, people in Tehran hit the streets with strong anti-Trump protests.
The rally, which marks the anniversary of Iran's 1979 takeover of the US embassy, saw crowds holding up posters carrying the words "We will kill Trump" in English and Persian, burning American and Israeli flags, and holding up banners targeting Washington and Israel, with placards and cut-out caricatures of Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Iran leaders say US policy unchanged
This protest is part of a long-running feud between Iran and the US that started with the embassy crisis decades ago.
Iranian leaders, like Supreme Leader Khamenei, are warning not to read too much into these election results: they do not think US policies toward Iran will soften anytime soon.
Instead, they say understanding America's stance just makes Iran more determined to stand its ground.