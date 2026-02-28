Tehran swept by panic after Israeli strikes; Iran vows retaliation
Thick smoke was seen rising above Tehran on Saturday after Israel launched preemptive strikes. The attack caused panic among residents, with visuals showing people fleeing the area. Blasts were heard throughout the city, and mobile services were suspended across Iran following the incident. According to an Associated Press report, the strike appeared to be near Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's offices.
Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz confirmed the attack, saying it was carried out "to remove threats." The Israeli military issued a "proactive alert to prepare the public for the possibility of missiles being launched toward the state of Israel." Sirens across Israel sounded simultaneously with the strikes in Tehran. In the Iranian capital, visuals showed people on the streets panicking as they drove their vehicles away from the site of the explosions.
The strikes were a joint operation by Israel and the United States. This comes as Washington has deployed a large fleet of fighter jets and warships in the region to pressure Tehran over its nuclear program. US President Donald Trump had sought a deal to limit Iran's nuclear activities, seeing an opportunity amid domestic dissent in Iran due to protests.
In response, Iran has closed its airspace, diverting flights away from Tel Aviv and Amman. The country has vowed to defend itself against any attack and warned neighboring countries with US troops that it would retaliate against American bases if Washington struck Iran. In June, the US joined an Israeli military campaign against Iranian nuclear installations, marking a significant escalation in US military involvement with Tehran.