Tehran targets Gulf bases after American forces launch 2nd strike
What's the story
Iran has launched attacks on United States military bases in Bahrain and Kuwait in retaliation for the latest round of US strikes. The escalation comes after President Donald Trump warned that "we will bomb the s*** out of them tonight" if Iran does not accept US terms for ending the war. The US Central Command (Centcom) confirmed it had conducted "additional self-defense strikes" following Trump's statement that Tehran was taking "too long to make a deal."
Attacks
Air defense systems were activated in the country's southern regions
According to local media reports, air defense systems were activated in the country's southern regions, with explosions heard in western Tehran, Fars province, Bandar Abbas, Qeshm Island, Kish, Minab, and some areas in central Isfahan, putting a strain on the two countries' already fragile ceasefire. In response to the latest US attacks, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed to have hit bases in Kuwait and Bahrain, the same ones that were targeted a day before.
Attack confirmation
IRGC claims responsibility for attacks
"During two waves of operations, eighteen important targets belonging to the US Army in the bases of Ali and Ahmad Ahmad Air Force (were hit)," the Guards said in a statement, adding that they also "hit and destroyed Sheikh Isa air bases." They also reported targeting two oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz, although this has not been independently verified.
Market impact
Iran claims Hormuz closed, US refutes
Iranian state media also reported that the Strait of Hormuz was "completely closed to all type of vessel" due to insecurity in the region Centcom, however, said "commercial ships are continuing to transit in and out of the Strait of Hormuz." Oil prices also rose after the attacks, with Brent crude oil climbing above $95 a barrel.
Escalating tensions
Trump's warning hours before attack
Hours before the strike, Trump warned of further military action if no peace deal was reached, saying, "We hit them hard yesterday and we're going to hit them hard again today." He wrote on Truth Social that Iranian leaders have "taken too long to negotiate a deal." US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Iran had been given a chance to make a deal but had not taken it, saying that bombs would be "dropping on key facilities" in the country.
Global concern
Iran "will stand firm against any pressure or threat
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has said Iran "will stand firm against any pressure or threat." Its United Nations envoy also said the US should refrain from threats of force if it wants a deal. Centcom said it had "completed" its latest round of airstrikes just before sunrise in Iran, adding that the strikes targeted "Iranian military surveillance capabilities, communication systems and air defense sites." The military command did not elaborate on the damage done by the strikes.