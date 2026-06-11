Tehran targets Gulf bases after American forces launch 2nd strike 

Escalating tensions

Trump's warning hours before attack

Hours before the strike, Trump warned of further military action if no peace deal was reached, saying, "We hit them hard yesterday and we're going to hit them hard again today." He wrote on Truth Social that Iranian leaders have "taken too long to negotiate a deal." US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Iran had been given a chance to make a deal but had not taken it, saying that bombs would be "dropping on key facilities" in the country.