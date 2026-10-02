Tennessee execution of Christa Pike halted after 2 lethal doses
World
Tennessee's attempt to execute Christa Pike on Wednesday night went wrong; she appeared to be losing consciousness and breathing even after two doses of lethal drugs.
The process was stopped, and Pike ended up in the hospital, raising tough questions about how executions are carried out in the state.
Bill Lee orders lethal injection review
Gov. Bill Lee has ordered a review into what happened, while officials say they followed protocol.
The incident has prompted further scrutiny over lethal injections.
Colleen Slemmer's mother, May Martinez, shared her disappointment: "I didn't get justice for my daughter."