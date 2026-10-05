Tennessee halts execution of Christa Pike after misplaced IV lines
World
Tennessee's attempt to execute Christa Pike on Wednesday was stopped after officials allegedly used improperly placed intravenous lines, despite warnings from her former attorney about the risks.
After two failed doses of the lethal drug, Pike is now in critical condition and on a ventilator.
Tennessee pauses executions, calls independent review
Pike's lawyers say the intravenous lines were not set up right, so the drugs went into her tissue instead of her bloodstream, causing severe injuries.
State officials insist they followed protocol, but Gov. Bill Lee has paused all executions and called for an independent review.
The incident has sparked fresh debate about execution methods and how mental health is considered in these cases.