Tennessee pauses 2026 executions after botched Christa Pike injection

Tennessee's governor just paused all executions for 2026 after a recent attempt went wrong.

Christa Pike, sentenced to death for the January 1995 killing of Colleen Slemmer, was still awake and snoring about 40 minutes after two doses of the lethal drug, which has sparked big questions about how the state handles executions.

Now, Gov. Bill Lee has ordered an independent review to figure out what went wrong.