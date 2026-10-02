Tennessee pauses executions after failed lethal injection injures Christa Pike
Tennessee's governor has paused Pike's execution and another one after a failed lethal injection left Christa Pike, the first woman set for execution in the state in over 200 years, alive but seriously injured.
The team spent an hour trying to administer the drugs due to Pike's lifelong blood disorder, even with her help, and two doses of the drug didn't work, raising big questions about how executions are carried out.
Lawyers seek commutation for Christa Pike
After Pike was in critical condition and receiving lifesaving care at a hospital, her lawyers want her death sentence to be commuted.
This is Tennessee's second failed execution this year, fueling fresh debate over lethal injection protocols and whether these methods are humane or ethical.
An independent review of the state's execution process has been ordered.