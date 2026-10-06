Tennessee pauses remaining execution, debates electric chair and firing squads
Tennessee has paused the one remaining execution scheduled for this year after a recent attempt went wrong, raising big questions about how the state carries out the death penalty.
Now, there's talk from leaders, including Sen. Marsha Blackburn, about bringing back older methods like the electric chair and even firing squads as alternatives.
Bill Lee orders independent execution review
Republican Gov. Bill Lee halted the one remaining execution scheduled for this year and ordered an independent review into what went wrong during Christa Pike's failed execution.
House Speaker Cameron Sexton said he wants to "broaden it, include more methods," while House Majority Leader William Lamberth is open to making electrocution the state's primary method and doesn't want delays in changing the law.