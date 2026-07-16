Iran downs MQ-9 drone after US strikes children's cancer hospital

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said the strikes aimed to limit Iran's threat to commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, adding that it used precision-guided munitions on multiple targets.

Iran's state-linked news agency Fars reported that US missiles struck a children's cancer hospital in Ahvaz, southwestern Iran.

The attack forced the evacuation of 211 hospitalized patients, according to the Iranian Embassy in Malaysia.

Iranian officials said the strikes also hit an army barracks, killing seven troops and wounding hundreds.