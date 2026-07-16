Iran downs MQ-9 drone after US strikes children's cancer hospital
What's the story
Iran claimed that it has targeted the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain and destroyed an "enemy" MQ-9 drone over the southwestern city of Andimeshk after the United States completed a new round of military strikes on Iranian targets, including command centers and air defense systems. According to Al Jazeera, explosions were heard in Qeshm Island, Bandar Abbas, Sirik, Chabahar, Konarak, Rask City, Khondab, and Khorramabad.
Hospital strike
US missiles hit children's cancer hospital in Iran: Report
The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said the strikes aimed to limit Iran's threat to commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, adding that it used precision-guided munitions on multiple targets.
Iran's state-linked news agency Fars reported that US missiles struck a children's cancer hospital in Ahvaz, southwestern Iran.
The attack forced the evacuation of 211 hospitalized patients, according to the Iranian Embassy in Malaysia.
Iranian officials said the strikes also hit an army barracks, killing seven troops and wounding hundreds.
Twitter Post
Iran embassy shares alleged video of hospital
Following the criminal US attack on the area surrounding Ahvaz's Shahid Baghaei Hospital, 211 hospitalized patients were evacuated.— Iran Embassy In Malaysia (@iraninmalaysia) July 16, 2026
pic.twitter.com/h5K2i83vQw
Retaliatory strike
Iran attacks US base in Jordan
In retaliation for the US strikes, Iran announced a drone attack on the Azraq Air Base of the United States in Jordan.
Iranian state media reported that the operation targeted communication systems, a fixed radar installation, and fuel storage facilities using kamikaze drones.
This strike was reportedly part of Iran's "Saeqeh" operation and was launched in response to recent US attacks on Iranian territory.
Drone
IRGC claims MQ-9 drone downed over southwestern Iran
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards reported early Thursday that an "enemy" MQ-9 drone was shot down over the southwestern city of Andimeshk.
According to a statement released by the semi-official Tasnim News Agency, the IRGC public relations office stated the drone was shot down by a newly deployed air defense system operated by the force's Aerospace Division.
The statement added that the drone was tracked until it was destroyed over the city.