'False god': Republican leader's remark on Hanuman statue sparks row

Texas Republican leader Alexander Duncan has sparked controversy with his remarks on a 90-foot statue of Lord Hanuman in Sugar Land, Texas. The statue, known as the "Statue of Union," is located at the Shri Ashtalakshmi Temple. In a post on X, Duncan questioned its presence in a country he called a "Christian nation" and called it a "false statue of a false Hindu God."

Controversial quote Duncan's biblical quote and backlash Duncan also quoted the Bible in another post, saying, "You must not have any other god but me. You must not make for yourself an idol of any kind or an image of anything in the heavens or on the earth or in the sea." His comments drew widespread criticism on social media. The Hindu American Foundation (HAF) called his statement "anti-Hindu and inflammatory."

Disciplinary action sought HAF demands action against Duncan The HAF has also lodged a formal complaint with the Texas Republican Party, asking them to take action against Duncan. They wrote on X, "Hello @TexasGOP, will you be disciplining your senate candidate from your party who openly contravenes your own guidelines against discrimination—displaying some pretty sordid anti-Hindu hate—not to mention disrespect for the 1st Amendment's Establishment Clause?"

