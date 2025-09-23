'False god': Republican leader's remark on Hanuman statue sparks row
What's the story
Texas Republican leader Alexander Duncan has sparked controversy with his remarks on a 90-foot statue of Lord Hanuman in Sugar Land, Texas. The statue, known as the "Statue of Union," is located at the Shri Ashtalakshmi Temple. In a post on X, Duncan questioned its presence in a country he called a "Christian nation" and called it a "false statue of a false Hindu God."
Controversial quote
Duncan's biblical quote and backlash
Duncan also quoted the Bible in another post, saying, "You must not have any other god but me. You must not make for yourself an idol of any kind or an image of anything in the heavens or on the earth or in the sea." His comments drew widespread criticism on social media. The Hindu American Foundation (HAF) called his statement "anti-Hindu and inflammatory."
Disciplinary action sought
HAF demands action against Duncan
The HAF has also lodged a formal complaint with the Texas Republican Party, asking them to take action against Duncan. They wrote on X, "Hello @TexasGOP, will you be disciplining your senate candidate from your party who openly contravenes your own guidelines against discrimination—displaying some pretty sordid anti-Hindu hate—not to mention disrespect for the 1st Amendment's Establishment Clause?"
Twitter Post
Hindu America Foundation's post on X
Hello @TexasGOP, will you be disciplining your senate candidate from your party who openly contravenes your own guidelines against discrimination—displaying some pretty sordid anti-Hindu hate—not to mention disrespect for the 1st Amendment’s Establishment Clause? https://t.co/5LItlu7Zu2 pic.twitter.com/oqZkZozUBR— Hindu American Foundation (@HinduAmerican) September 22, 2025
Online debate
Public response to Duncan's remarks
The public response to Duncan's remarks has also been largely critical. Many social media users reminded him of the US Constitution's guarantee of religious freedom. One user, Jordan Crowder, wrote, "Just because you're not Hindu, doesn't make it false." The "Statue of Union," unveiled in 2024 and envisioned by Sri Chinnajeeyar Swamiji, is one of the tallest Hindu monuments in the United States.