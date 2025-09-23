Pro-Palestinian protests erupt across Italy; 60 cops injured 

Pro-Palestinian protests erupted in several Italian cities on Monday, with demonstrators taking to the streets against Giorgia Meloni's far-right government's refusal to recognize a Palestinian state. The protests were part of a nationwide strike named "Let's Block Everything," organized by trade unions in response to the mass killings of Palestinians in Gaza. The demonstrations turned violent, with police in riot gear using tear gas and water cannons to disperse crowds.

Protest details Venice police use water cannons to disperse protesters In Milan, protesters clashed with police at the central station, smashing windows and injuring over 60 officers. Over 10 people were arrested in the city. Meanwhile, dockworkers blocked ports across Italy to prevent arms transfers to Israel. In Venice, police used water cannons to disperse demonstrators, while Bologna saw protesters block highways and clash with law enforcement.

Government response Not a solution for Gaza, says Meloni Prime Minister Meloni has condemned the violence as "outrageous," saying that destruction will "not change a single thing in the lives of people in Gaza." Though earlier this month, Italy voted in favor of Palestinian statehood at the UN, Italy's PM has decided against formally recognizing a Palestinian state. Political opponents have criticized her government for its position on Israel. The total number of nations recognizing Palestine is over 147 out of 193 United Nations member states.