Thailand floods leave at least 31 dead, over 3.5m affected
World
Thailand has been dealing with major floods since mid-September, leaving at least 31 people dead and impacting more than 3.5 million people across the country.
Bangkok was especially hit, with heavy rain flooding streets and neighborhoods.
Locals are adapting in creative ways (some have set up makeshift markets in flooded areas), while many schools remain closed for safety.
Thai government approves 4.1bn baht relief
To help out, the government has approved emergency funds of more than 4.1 billion baht, about $122 million, for flood recovery and warned that more heavy rain could be on the way from Monday through Wednesday.
The floods have caused big travel headaches, especially at Bangkok's airports.
City officials are busy draining canals and using extra pumps to manage water levels.