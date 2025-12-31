Thailand frees 18 Cambodian soldiers captured in July

Thailand has released 18 Cambodian soldiers who were captured during border clashes in July. The release comes as part of a renewed ceasefire agreement between the two countries, which took effect on Saturday, according to the BBC. The handover was delayed by a day due to alleged ceasefire violations by Cambodia , specifically the use of unmanned aerial vehicles, but it was completed after diplomatic efforts to maintain the ceasefire.

Conflict resolution Ceasefire agreement aims to end border conflict The renewed ceasefire agreement was signed on Saturday, ending 20 days of intense fighting that left over 100 dead and displaced more than half a million. The clashes included airstrikes, rocket fire, and artillery bombardments. Under the terms of the ceasefire, both sides agreed to freeze the current front lines and ban reinforcements. Civilians in border areas are also allowed to return home as soon as possible.

Diplomatic gesture Cambodia confirms return of soldiers, expresses hope for peace Cambodia's defense ministry confirmed the return of its troops and expressed hope that this would build "mutual trust and confidence." Thailand's foreign ministry called the release a "demonstration of goodwill," hoping for reciprocation from Cambodia. The soldiers were handed over at a border checkpoint on Wednesday after 155 days in Thai custody.