Thailand issues prostitution warning as 5,000 USS Lincoln sailors arrive 

Thai authorities have also established guidelines for the sailors and Marines coming ashore, warning that those who violate local laws could face prosecution.

According to AP, Mayor Poramet Ngampichet announced that service members will be prohibited from certain recreational activities like parasailing or other "water-based activities" and the use of marijuana. Cannabis dispensaries have become common in Thailand since the country legalized medical cannabis in 2022.

They will also be blocked from certain streets, including Pattaya's red-light district.