Thailand issues prostitution warning as 5,000 USS Lincoln sailors arrive
What's the story
The USS Abraham Lincoln, carrying nearly 5,000 United States sailors and Marines on board, is set to dock at Thailand's resort city of Pattaya. The ship has been at sea for over 200 days and will be making a port visit at Laem Chabang on Wednesday. Ahead of their arrival, Thai authorities have started taking measures, including increased police patrols and recent raids that detained dozens on suspicion of prostitution.
Rules
Rules for American sailors and Marines
Thai authorities have also established guidelines for the sailors and Marines coming ashore, warning that those who violate local laws could face prosecution.
According to AP, Mayor Poramet Ngampichet announced that service members will be prohibited from certain recreational activities like parasailing or other "water-based activities" and the use of marijuana. Cannabis dispensaries have become common in Thailand since the country legalized medical cannabis in 2022.
They will also be blocked from certain streets, including Pattaya's red-light district.
Deployment details
Aircraft carrier's extended deployment raises mental health concerns
The USS Abraham Lincoln had left its home port of San Diego in November, only to be diverted to the Middle East for military operations in the US-Israeli war with Iran.
Reports of terrible living conditions and bad mental health onboard, including suicide attempts, have made headlines, prompting criticism of the US's war on Iran.
Mayor Ngampichet said the city was looking forward to the crew's visit and hoped their port call would boost the local tourism economy.
Economic boost
Economic boost vs. risks of exploitation and health issues
He estimates each visitor could spend between 1,000-3,000 baht ($30-$91) a day.
However, this economic boost comes with concerns over potential exploitation and health risks due to the city's notorious sex tourism industry.
Pipatpong Fakfare, an associate professor at Bangkok University's School of Humanities and Tourism Management, highlighted these risks, saying, "The risk to health and safety, as the influx of a large number of customers may increase the likelihood of sexual exploitation and the spread of sexually transmitted diseases."
Business outlook
Prostitution is illegal in Thailand
Prostitution is illegal in Thailand, but despite periodic crackdowns, the sex industry remains openly visible in major tourism hubs like Bangkok and Pattaya.
Some 40 to 50 people were detained over the weekend for suspected prostitution.
"We are doing our best but it is difficult," Pattaya police chief Anek Srathongyoo said on Monday, adding sex workers might solicit in public areas without the knowledge of the authorities.