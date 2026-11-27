The storm has also caused severe flooding in several East Coast communities. In Atlantic City, New Jersey, floodwaters reached two to three feet in low-lying areas.

Emergency services were deployed for over 14 rescues of vehicles trapped in floodwaters.

In Virginia's Norfolk city, Norfolk Fire-Rescue teams rescued 39 people. Another around five residents were evacuated from their homes in nearby Poquoson, with no injuries reported during these operations.