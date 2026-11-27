Thanksgiving storm leaves over 900,000 without power in US
What's the story
A powerful Thanksgiving storm has wreaked havoc across the United States, leaving over 900,000 customers without power. The storm stretched from Missouri to Massachusetts, dumping heavy snow in parts of the Midwest and bringing strong winds and rain to the East Coast. Pennsylvania was hardest hit, with over 213,000 customers affected by power outages. Virginia followed with more than 150,000 outages while Missouri saw nearly 120,000.
Flood impact
Severe flooding reported in East Coast communities
The storm has also caused severe flooding in several East Coast communities. In Atlantic City, New Jersey, floodwaters reached two to three feet in low-lying areas.
Emergency services were deployed for over 14 rescues of vehicles trapped in floodwaters.
In Virginia's Norfolk city, Norfolk Fire-Rescue teams rescued 39 people. Another around five residents were evacuated from their homes in nearby Poquoson, with no injuries reported during these operations.
Infrastructure damage
Storm disrupts air and road travel
The storm also caused significant damage to infrastructure and disrupted road travel. The Commodore Barry Bridge was shut after strong winds damaged work platforms above its road lanes. Winds gusting between 50 and 113km/h made the roadway unsafe.
Air travel was also disrupted, with hundreds of flights canceled or delayed during the busy holiday period. The Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop for Delta Air Lines flights heading to New York's LaGuardia Airport until 7:30pm ET.
Event postponement
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade postponed for 1st time in history
In New York City, the weather forced organizers to postpone the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade for the first time in history. The event has been rescheduled for Saturday.
Authorities in Margate City warned residents of possible flooding through Friday morning as another high tide approaches.
While rain and strong winds were easing in parts of the Mid-Atlantic, forecasters warned conditions could worsen in New England overnight, with another storm system expected over the weekend.