The coronavirus pandemic has reached Antarctica, which had thus far been free of the deadly virus. Chilean authorities have announced that a total of 58 people who went to that continent have tested positive for COVID-19. The news means that the virus, which originated in China late last year, has now officially affected every continent on the planet. Here are more details on this.

Details 36 at Chilean Army's Antarctic base tested positive

As reported by AP, the Chilean Army on Monday said that 36 people at the Gen Bernardo O'Higgins Riquelme Antarctic base have tested positive. On Tuesday, the health minister for the Biobio region in Chile said 21 COVID-19 cases were found aboard the Chilean navy's Sergeant Aldea supply vessel. One more case was reported in Las Estrellas village.

Details 208 crew members quarantined on the ship

According to Chile's Army, the first group of 36 people includes 26 members of the military and 10 civilians who are employees of a maintenance contract company. The Army added that none had shown complications so far. Further, after 21 people on the Sergeant Aldea vessel tested positive, all 208 crew members aboard that ship were quarantined, the Navy said.

US Had no interactions with Chilean stations: US Antarctic Program

Meanwhile, US National Science Foundation, the agency that oversees United States' programs in Antarctica, said it was aware of reports of positive cases. "Personnel at US Antarctic Program stations have had no interactions with the Chilean stations in question or the personnel who reside there," the foundation clarified. "NSF remains committed to not exchanging personnel or accepting tourists at USAP stations," it further said.

