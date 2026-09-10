The world's tallest living horse is 6.5ft and still growing
What's the story
Meet Hugo, the world's tallest living horse, who measures a staggering 199cm (approximately 6.5ft) to the withers, reported BBC. The four-year-old Shire horse lives in Towcester, Northamptonshire, and is owned by Brett Masters of Tove Valley Shire Horses. Guinness World Records officially recognized his height after a vet measured him without shoes for accuracy.
Care routine
Hugo's care and growth
Hugo receives extensive care from a chiropractor, dentist, vet, and regular massages. Masters said Hugo lives a "five-star lifestyle" with no wants unmet.
Despite his current size, he is still growing and won't stop until he's about eight-and-a-half years old.
His owner admits this rapid growth could cause issues, so they have to be very careful with him.
Gentle giant
Local celebrity
Despite his size, Masters describes Hugo as "the kindest, most gentle kind of horse."
He is also a local celebrity, with people often stopping to film him or shout about his size.
Masters doesn't receive payment for Hugo's recognition but jokingly accepts carrots from farmers who want to feed the giant horse.
Historical significance
Shire horses' history and tallest horse record
Hugo's size is not unprecedented in history. The tallest horse ever recorded was a Shire gelding named Sampson, later called Mammoth, who stood at 2.19m (7ft 2.5in) in 1850.
Shire horses are known for their height and strength, making them ideal working horses on farms and for transport historically.
Currently, Hugo participates in demonstrations showing what Shire horses did "back in the day, by pulling agricultural implements, driving wagons."