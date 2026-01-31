Iran willing to negotiate deal to prevent military action: Trump

United States President Donald Trump has said that Iran is willing to negotiate a deal to prevent military action. "They do want to make a deal," he told reporters at the White House . However, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi responded by saying that while Tehran is open to talks, they cannot happen under threats.

Negotiation terms Iran's missile capabilities not up for negotiation: Araghchi Araghchi said Iran is "ready to begin negotiations if they take place on an equal footing, based on mutual interests and mutual respect." "I want to state firmly that Iran's defensive and missile capabilities will never be subject to negotiation," he added. He also said there are no plans to meet with US officials about resuming talks.

Military buildup US military presence increases in region The US military has increased its presence in the region, with the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier and guided-missile destroyers arriving in the Arabian Sea. However, it is still unclear if Trump will authorize any military action against Iran. The situation comes after protests in Iran over economic grievances turned into a broader challenge to its leadership.

Mediation offer Turkey opposes military intervention, offers to mediate Turkey has opposed military intervention against Iran, calling it destabilizing for the region. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan offered to mediate between Tehran and Washington during a phone call with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan also advocated for diplomacy over military options. Meanwhile, Trump has made it clear that the US is prepared for any eventuality. "Hopefully, we'll make a deal. If we don't make a deal, we'll see what happens," he said.

