Bluefin tuna sold for record $3.2M at Tokyo auction

A 243kg bluefin tuna was sold for a record-breaking 510 million yen ($3.2 million) at the New Year auction of Tokyo 's Toyosu fish market. The winning bid was made by Kiyomura Corp, which runs the popular sushi chain Sushi Zanmai. The company's president, Kiyoshi Kimura, who is known as the "Tuna King," has a history of setting high records at these auctions.

Record-breaking bid Kimura breaks his own record Kimura had previously set a record in 2019 when he paid 334 million yen ($2.1 million) for a bluefin tuna at the same auction. This year's bid has broken his own record by a whopping $1.1 million.

Auction surprise Kimura expresses surprise at soaring auction prices After the auction, Kimura expressed his surprise at the skyrocketing prices. "I'd thought we would be able to buy a little cheaper, but the price soared before you knew it," he said. The fish was caught off Japan's northern coast of Oma, known for its high-quality tuna. The auction started around 05:00 local time and attracted many tourists who wanted to witness this unique event.