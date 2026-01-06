Bluefin tuna sold for record $3.2M at Tokyo auction
A 243kg bluefin tuna was sold for a record-breaking 510 million yen ($3.2 million) at the New Year auction of Tokyo's Toyosu fish market. The winning bid was made by Kiyomura Corp, which runs the popular sushi chain Sushi Zanmai. The company's president, Kiyoshi Kimura, who is known as the "Tuna King," has a history of setting high records at these auctions.
Kimura breaks his own record
Kimura had previously set a record in 2019 when he paid 334 million yen ($2.1 million) for a bluefin tuna at the same auction. This year's bid has broken his own record by a whopping $1.1 million.
Kimura expresses surprise at soaring auction prices
After the auction, Kimura expressed his surprise at the skyrocketing prices. "I'd thought we would be able to buy a little cheaper, but the price soared before you knew it," he said. The fish was caught off Japan's northern coast of Oma, known for its high-quality tuna. The auction started around 05:00 local time and attracted many tourists who wanted to witness this unique event.
Bluefin tuna's popularity and conservation efforts
The bluefin tuna is a popular choice for sushi and sashimi, making it a sought-after delicacy. However, due to climate change and overfishing, Pacific bluefin tuna was once endangered. Thanks to conservation efforts, their stock is now recovering. The million-dollar fish was served at Kimura's restaurants soon after the auction ended. One customer said they felt lucky starting the year with such an auspicious meal.